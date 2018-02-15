DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man whose 2-year-old daughter apparently fell down the stairs and died while she was being watched by her older brother has been charged with child abuse.
Thomas Smith, 38, was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court on one count of second-degree child abuse. Bond was set at $100,000.
On Feb. 11, police responded to an emergency call from Smith’s home on Corbett Street, near Chalmers and I-94. Shortly after medics got the toddler to the hospital, she was pronounced dead.
It’s alleged that Smith left the toddler in the care of her 7-year-old brother, without adult supervision, while he left them home. When Smith returned, the infant girl was allegedly lying at the bottom of stairs.
Smith is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Feb. 21, and a preliminary exam on Feb. 27.