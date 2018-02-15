CBS 62Photo Credit: Thinkstock 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups […]
LANSING (AP) – Ice anglers, mark your calendars: Deadlines are approaching to get your fishing shanties off the ice.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has posted a schedule for removing shanties from frozen waterways, even though spring is more than a month away. The agency says if you wait that long, the ice may be too unstable to retrieve your property.

Shanties on Lake St. Clair must be removed by sunset Feb. 25.

Elsewhere, the deadlines range from March 1 in the southern Lower Peninsula to March 15 in the northern Lower Peninsula to March 31 for most of the Upper Peninsula.

After those dates, you can still use shanties but must remove them each day.

Owners of shanties that fall through the ice could be jailed or fined.

