ROMULUS (WWJ) – Thick fog has been causing some flight delays at Detroit Metro Airport.

With visibility less than a quarter-mile as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the FAA said there is a Traffic Management Program in effect that is delaying some departing flights. Flightview.com reported at that time that 50 of the flights leaving Detroit Metro were listed as “very late.”

Passengers were advised to check with their airline before heading to the airport. Or, check the online FLIGHT TRACKER.

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for Wayne, Washtenaw and Lenewee counties until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Romulus, where the airport is located, as well as the cities of Ann Arbor and Detroit.

The National Weather Service warned that visibilities would be less than a quarter-mile at times during the afternoon, into the evening.The lowest visibilities will extend from around Adrian northward across the I-94 corridor.

Drivers are advised to slow their speeds, use their headlights and leave plenty of distanced between vehicles.

WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Dave Bowers said some more rain is expected, but that the fog would be lifting later in the evening leaving just some cloud cover.

See the live, local radar now at this link.