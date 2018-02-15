CBS Local — It’s not uncommon to find another person’s notes or letters left behind in a library book. For one New York college, the find was historic after a lock of the nation’s first president was discovered in an 18th-century almanac.

Archivists at Union College in Schenectady found a copy of a leather-bound book, titled “Gaines Universal Register or American and British Kalendar for the year 1793,” while going through some of the college’s oldest books. The 200-year-old book was used to give population estimates for the original colonies.

Inside the historic text was an envelope tucked in the pages with the heading “Washington’s hair, L.S.S. & (scratched out) GBS from James A. Hamilton given him by his mother, Aug. 10, 1871.” The envelope contained several strands of gray hair tied together by a single thread, which manuscripts dealer John Reznikoff told USA Today was “undoubtedly George Washington’s.”

There are lots of hidden treasures to be found in archives. Here in upstate NY, @UnionCollegeNY's @SchafferLibrary discovered the hair of George Washington, as gifted to James A. Hamilton (son of Founding Father Alexander)! https://t.co/hKq5ShPyNN pic.twitter.com/qv9wBojUsq — SU Libraries (@SyracuseULib) February 15, 2018

The Union College archivists say the book belonged to Philip J. Schuyler, son of the college’s founder Gen. Philip Schuyler. “The eldest Schuyler was also a close friend and supporter of Washington, served under him during the Revolutionary War, and later became a U.S. senator from Albany,” researchers wrote in a news release.

“This is a very significant treasure,” said Union’s head of archives, India Spartz. “It’s a tremendous testament to history and our connection to some of the most important historical figures.”

President Washington’s hair is estimated to be worth between $2,000 and $3,000.