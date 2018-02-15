CBS 62Art Van Elslander (credit: Identity PR) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Art Van Elslander (credit: Identity PR) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketArt Van Elslander (credit: Identity PR) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Art Van Elslander (credit: Identity PR) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, George Washington, hair, Library Book, Local TV, new york, talkers

CBS Local — It’s not uncommon to find another person’s notes or letters left behind in a library book. For one New York college, the find was historic after a lock of the nation’s first president was discovered in an 18th-century almanac.

Archivists at Union College in Schenectady found a copy of a leather-bound book, titled “Gaines Universal Register or American and British Kalendar for the year 1793,” while going through some of the college’s oldest books. The 200-year-old book was used to give population estimates for the original colonies.

Inside the historic text was an envelope tucked in the pages with the heading “Washington’s hair, L.S.S. & (scratched out) GBS from James A. Hamilton given him by his mother, Aug. 10, 1871.” The envelope contained several strands of gray hair tied together by a single thread, which manuscripts dealer John Reznikoff told USA Today was “undoubtedly George Washington’s.”

The Union College archivists say the book belonged to Philip J. Schuyler, son of the college’s founder Gen. Philip Schuyler. “The eldest Schuyler was also a close friend and supporter of Washington, served under him during the Revolutionary War, and later became a U.S. senator from Albany,” researchers wrote in a news release.

“This is a very significant treasure,” said Union’s head of archives, India Spartz. “It’s a tremendous testament to history and our connection to some of the most important historical figures.”

President Washington’s hair is estimated to be worth between $2,000 and $3,000.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen