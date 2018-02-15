CBS 62EAST LANSING, MI - JANUARY 13: Moritz Wagner #13 of the Michigan Wolverines drives to the basket while defended by Xavier Tilman #23 of the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on January 13, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: […]

WWJ Newsradio 950EAST LANSING, MI - JANUARY 13: Moritz Wagner #13 of the Michigan Wolverines drives to the basket while defended by Xavier Tilman #23 of the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on January 13, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio […]

97.1 The TicketEAST LANSING, MI - JANUARY 13: Moritz Wagner #13 of the Michigan Wolverines drives to the basket while defended by Xavier Tilman #23 of the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on January 13, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The […]

CBS Sports Radio 1270EAST LANSING, MI - JANUARY 13: Moritz Wagner #13 of the Michigan Wolverines drives to the basket while defended by Xavier Tilman #23 of the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on January 13, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News | About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 […]