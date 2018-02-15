CBS 62Gold medalist Shaun White of the United States celebrates during the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Final on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Phoenix Snow Park on February 14, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook […]
SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (AP) — The hometown of Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard has unofficially upgraded its name in his honor.

A sign welcoming visitors to the Colorado mountain town of Silverthorne was changed over the weekend to “Goldthorne” after the 17-year-old snowboarder captured the United States’ first gold medal at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The Summit Daily News reports that someone put up a white banner with red letters spelling out “Gold” that covered up “Silver” in the city name sometime Saturday night or Sunday.

Gerard honed his medal-winning routine in his small backyard snowboard park in the town of about 4,100 people, where many travelers stop on their way to nearby ski resorts.

