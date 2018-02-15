By JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Kicker Sebastian Janikowski’s career with the Oakland Raiders has ended after 18 seasons.

Owner Mark Davis released a statement Thursday thanking Janikowski for his contributions to the franchise. Janikowski is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next month and the Raiders told him this week they don’t plan to retain him.

Janikowski is the Raiders all-time leader in games played (268) and points scored (1,799) and his 55 field goals from at least 50 yards are the most in NFL history.

Janikowski joined Oakland as a first-round pick in 2000 by late owner Al Davis.

Janikowski spent all of last season on injured reserve with a back injury. Agent Paul Healy, says in an email that Janikowski is too young to retire. He turns 40 on March 2.
