ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan resident is at the center of a solar energy taxation debate that could affect property owners statewide.

The Ann Arbor News reports that the dispute revolves around how much value Mark Clevey’s residential solar energy system adds to his home and if that value should be taxed.

Clevey installed the system on his house in May 2016. Tax records show that the property’s value increased from almost $1,900 in 2015 to nearly $5,700 in 2017.

The city of Ann Arbor believes the system improves Clevey’s property and should increase its taxable value because state law doesn’t specifically exempt solar energy systems. But Clevey says the system is personal property, which generally isn’t subject to property taxes.

The Michigan Tax Tribunal will give the final opinion on the issue.

