LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A portion of Interstate 94 in southern Michigan will be named in honor of a fire chief who was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was responding to an accident.

Legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder honors Edward Switalski. He died in June 2017, when he was fire chief for Kalamazoo County’s Comstock Township.

The stretch of I-94 that’s being named for Switalski is between exit 80 and mile marker 86.

Last week, a man who pleaded guilty to reckless driving in connection with Switalski’s death was sentenced to 3{ to 15 years in prison. Investigators said he was distracted by his cellphone.

Switalski spent more than three decades at Pleasantview Fire District in suburban Chicago before becoming Comstock Township chief in 2013.

Snyder signed the bill Wednesday.

 

