WESTLAND (WWJ) – Westland police still on the hunt for a driver who left the scene of a hit-and-run accident on Super Bowl Sunday.
Authorities say that just before midnight on Feb. 4, a bicyclist was on Newburgh Road near Marquette when he was hit by a car that did not stop. Police say the victim sustained significant injuries including a broken back and leg.
Based on evidence at the scene police believe the suspect vehicle was a 2008 or later black Lincoln MKZ and after this incident the front passenger side bumper is damaged.
If you know anything about this incident or the suspect’s vehicle Westland Police Traffic Bureau at 734-722-9633.