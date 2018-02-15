CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Ernie and Andrea Kowalksi Raspeerski (Photo courtesy Lee Porter)

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A metro Detroit man is thankful that his stepdaughter and son-in-law are alive one day after a shooting rampage inside a Florida high school.

lee porter photos Roseville Native Hailed A Hero For Helping Kids Escape Florida School Shooter

Lee Porter’s daughter Andrea Kowalksi Raspeerski and her husband Ernie Raspeerski — both teachers — were inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a gunman opened fire, killing 17 people and injuring 13 others.

Ernie Raspeerski, who’s from Roseville, is being hailed a hero for ushering students out of the line of fire.

Porter told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill his step-daughter hid inside her classroom with her kids when the suspect opened fire.

His son-in-law, however, was in hallway with his students when they encountered the gunman.

Wounded, Ernie Raspeerski is being hailed a hero for ushering students out of the line of fire.

“He got his kids and got (them) safe, and then this guy shot him in the cheek he turned around to go because his door was locked,” Porter said. “Then when he saw two people laying in the hallway he ran up the stairs and there were some more kids, I guess, out. He got them safe and then he went and hid in a bathroom.”

lee porter 2 Roseville Native Hailed A Hero For Helping Kids Escape Florida School Shooter

(Photo courtesy Lee Porter)

Porter said he’s proud of his son-in-law, who was being treated for a gunshot wound but is expected to be OK.

“It’s not bad, not bad. He said it’s just, you know, a good wound but nothing major,” Porter said, choking back tears. “He’s a good guy; he is. If something would’ve happened to him I would not have made it…He’s awesome.”

Porter added that part of him feels numb and he wishes there was something he could do.

Authorities say Nikolas Cruz, a former student at the school, legally purchased the AR-15 rifle he used in the assault The 19-year-old was charged with murder Thursday, ordered held without bond and booked into jail.

