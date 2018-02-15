CBS Local — Amazon has a mystery on its hands after dozens of packages were mailed to random people in the U.S. and Canada, some of the unwanted boxes containing a collection of various sex toys.

“At first I believed it to be a mistake,” a woman named Nikki told The Daily Beast. When the packages kept coming however, Nikki says she knew something was wrong. “The weird part about it is if this were a prank or a hacker sending things to women on the internet, it’d be expensive. I looked [the sex toy] up, and it’s $25, which is sort of substantial.”

Nikki isn’t the only person to be sent random gifts from Amazon with no sender information. According to a CBC report in Canada, students at multiple colleges have received at least 40 Amazon packages containing everything from light bulbs to expensive bedroom play toys.

“They’re just such random items. None of us are able to figure out a connection between them,” Ryerson University’s Susanne Nyaga said.

Dalhousie University is one of many universities across Canada to receive anonymous Amazon packages in the past few weeks. Here are some of the things they got: pic.twitter.com/1n6X8swGui — The Signal (@signalhfx) February 11, 2018

A couple in Boston claim the strange mystery packages have been being sent since October. “We don’t want any part of this. But the packages just keep coming,” Mike and Kelly Gallivan told The Boston Globe.

“We are investigating inquiries from consumers who have received unsolicited packages as this would violate our policies. We have confirmed the sellers involved did not receive names or shipping addresses from Amazon,” a spokesperson for Amazon told The Daily Beast.

While the company says they are looking into who’s sending the unmarked packages, they have reportedly been less than helpful in assisting law enforcement with the case.

Nikki, who feared she was being cyber-stalked and that the sender may be in her city, filed a police report but Amazon reportedly did not cooperate with an officer who called the company. When a police officer asked for the fake phone number allegedly used to place the orders, “Amazon either refused to give it to him, or they did not have access to the number themselves,” Nikki reported. Amazon representatives added that Nikki and police would have to send in a written subpoena to get the information.

According to the CBC, Amazon has allegedly told the Canadian universities they shouldn’t take the matter too seriously. “Amazon said that they’re unable to figure out who it is and we should just kind of accept the packages,” the University of Regina’s Shawn Wiskar said.