EAST LANSING, MI - JANUARY 13: Moritz Wagner #13 of the Michigan Wolverines drives to the basket while defended by Xavier Tilman #23 of the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on January 13, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced today (Thursday, Feb. 15) several events and celebrations for Wolverine fans at the No. 22 men’s basketball home finale against No. 8 Ohio State on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m.

With a planned “Maize Out” for Crisler Center, all fans attending the sold out Big Ten battle are encouraged to wear maize-colored clothing to the game. Additionally, upon entrance to the game, the first 5,000 fans will receive a special “Beat Ohio State” rally towel. Doors to Crisler Center will open at 11:30 a.m.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., during the pregame warmup, U-M head coach John Beilein will hold a special ceremony to celebrate the careers of seniors Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Duncan Robinson, Jaaron Simmons and Austin Hatch, as well as the team’s senior managers and members of Team Maize and the U-M cheer and dance squads. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to bid farewell the Wolverines seniors.

As part of the pregame celebration, fans are asked to help “Light Up Crisler!” during the starting introductions. When the lights turn off for the Wolverine starting five, all fans are encouraged to hold up their mobile devices with their flashlights on to “Light Up Crisler!”

Season ticket-holders who present a special print-at-home email will receive 20 percent off of merchandise at the two M-Den locations at Crisler and all fans will be able to take advantage of a 50 percent discount at select concession stands between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday’s contest will also feature a performance by Red Panda at halftime.

Throughout the game, fans will be randomly selected to win prizes including a Beilein autographed basketball, Jumpman shoes, a replica U-M basketball jersey, Nike hats, gift cards and more.

The first 500 students at the game will receive free pizza. Additionally, weekend bus services will be available for students between C.C. Little and Crisler Center before and after the game. All students who check into the HAIL app prior to 12:30 p.m., will have the chance to win prizes, such a 32 inch Smart LED TV, a replica U-M basketball jersey, Beats headphones, $100 M Den gift card and more.

Following the game, 100 students who checked into HAIL prior to 12:30 p.m. will be randomly selected to have the opportunity to shoot a half-court shot for the chance to win a $100 gift card.

Battle with the Buckeyes

• Maize Out, fans encouraged to wear “Maize” clothing

• First 5,000 fans receive “Beat Ohio State” Rally Towel

• Pregame Senior Day Ceremony

• “Light Up Crisler!” with mobile device flashlights during introductions

• Red Panda Halftime Show

• Fan Appreciation Day

• All fans receive 50% off at select concession stands between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

• Season Ticket Holders receive 20% off of merchandise at M-Den by showing print-at-home email.

• Fans randomly selected to win prizes throughout game.

• Student Appreciation

• Student bus services will be available between C.C. Little and Crisler before and after the game.

• First 500 Students receive a free pizza.

• Students who check into HAIL prior to 12:30 a.m. will have the chance to win several prizes.

• Following the game, the 100 checked in HAIL app students take a half-court shot for prize.