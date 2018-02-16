CBS 62Art Van Elslander (credit: Identity PR) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Art Van Elslander (credit: Identity PR) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketArt Van Elslander (credit: Identity PR) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Art Van Elslander (credit: Identity PR) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko […]
Filed Under:entertainment, Matthew Heineman, Showtime

Matthew Heineman thought he was going to be a teacher. After getting denied by Teach for America, Heineman and his friends traveled around the country to create a documentary about their generation. Today, the 34-year-old is an award-winning filmmaker and Academy-Award nominee. Heineman stopped by the CBS Local Studio to discuss the beginning of his film career and the best piece of advice he ever received.

Heineman also discussed his new docuseries on Showtime called “The Trade.” This series tells the story of the opiod crisis in America from the perspective of users, law enforcement and drug lords. The Dartmouth graduate has interviewed drug users and sellers before, but he’s never created a series before. Matthew discusses how the series came together, why the opiod crisis exists and the most surprising thing he learned while working on this project.

Watch the newest installment of “The Trade” on Showtime.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen