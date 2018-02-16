CBS 62speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. The""Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff" will air on Sunday, August 15, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 […]
MACOMB TWP. (WWJ) – Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies are at Dakota High School on Friday after two separate threats.

Investigators are trying to find out who wrote a note that threatened to “shoot up the school on 2-16-18” on a bathroom urinal, according to the sheriff’s office. More than 100 boys have been in and out of the bathroom during the day so it’s unclear which one may have written the threat.

Meanwhile, students overheard a classmate in the Ninth Grade Center at the school, located on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township, say that he had a gun with him. “The student is currently being investigated and no gun has been located as of now,” the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

It’s unclear if the student will face any disciplinary action.

Investigators do no believe the two incidents are related. As an investigation continues, classes are continuing as usual.

No injuries have been reported.

Dakota ranks among the largest high schools in Michigan, with more than 2,800 students enrolled in 2018.

