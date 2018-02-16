DETROIT (WWJ) – Hungry to try something different in Detroit?
The city’s favorite dining event, Detroit Restaurant Week, returns Friday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 25 with more than 20 participating restaurants, including some new additions.
This year’s edition will feature specially priced three-course dinners for only $39 per person, as well as menus at select destinations for $29, excluding beverages, taxes and gratuity for all restaurants.
This year’s event will also offer diners the opportunity to experience vegan-friendly menu options at Detroit Vegan Soul for only $29. Other dining destinations offering $29 menu options include: La Feria in Midtown, The Block in Midtown, and La Lanterna in Capitol Park.
Restaurants participating in Detroit Restaurant Week include:
- 24Grille – Westin Book Cadillac Detroit
- Andiamo Italia Riverfront – GM Renaissance Center
- Central Kitchen + Bar – Downtown
- Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails – Park Shelton Building
- Cliff Bell’s – Downtown
- Craft Work – West Village
- Cuisine – New Center
- Detroit Seafood Market – Paradise Valley
- Detroit Vegan Soul – Grandmont Rosedale
- Detroit Vegan Soul – West Village
- Downtown Louie’s Lounge – Downtown
- El Barzón – Southwest Detroit
- Grey Ghost – Midtown
- La Dolce Vita – Palmer Park District
- La Feria – Midtown
- La Lanterna – Capitol Park
- Mario’s – Midtown
- Maru Sushi – Federal Building
- Roast – Westin Book Cadillac Detroit
- The Block – Midtown
- The Rattlesnake – Stroh River Place
- The Whitney – Midtown
- Traffic Jam & Snug – Midtown
To see menus and for more information, visit DetroitRestaurantWeek.com.