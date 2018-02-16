KEEGO HARBOR (WWJ) – Four people have been found dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide in Oakland County’s Keego Harbor.

According to Keego Harbor police, officers responding to a home in the 2300 block of Cass Lake Road to do a welfare check were met by a relative who had concerns for the residents.

When officers entered the house, they found four people dead “in what appears to be a family situation murder/suicide,” police said.

Police added in a media release that the suspected perpetrator of this tragedy has been accounted for and there is no danger to the community, adding “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victims.”

Police did not say how it appears the people were killed and names and ages of the deceased were not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing, with police on the scene this hour.

