CBS 62speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. The""Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff" will air on Sunday, August 15, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 […]
WWJ Newsradio 950speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. The""Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff" will air on Sunday, August 15, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The Ticketspeaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. The""Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff" will air on Sunday, August 15, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. The""Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff" will air on Sunday, August 15, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American […]
Filed Under:Keego harbor

KEEGO HARBOR (WWJ) – Four people have been found dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide in Oakland County’s Keego Harbor.

According to Keego Harbor police, officers responding to a home in the 2300 block of Cass Lake Road to do a welfare check were met by a relative who had concerns for the residents.

When officers entered the house, they found four people dead “in what appears to be a family situation murder/suicide,” police said.

Police added in a media release that the suspected perpetrator of this tragedy has been accounted for and there is no danger to the community, adding “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victims.”

Police did not say how it appears the people were killed and names and ages of the deceased were not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing, with police on the scene this hour.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen