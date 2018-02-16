DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s one of the sweetest times of the year!
Girl Scouts across metro Detroit will start selling their cookies from pop-up booths on Friday, Feb. 16. Don’t wait too long to scoop up your favorite cookies though, the booths will only be up for six weeks — through the beginning of April.
You can find Girl Scouts selling cookies at area malls, grocery stores, big box stores, and even some pop-up cookie drive-thrus throughout southeast Michigan.
Click here to see when Girl Scouts will be selling cookies near you.
Traditional cookie varieties — Trefoils, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas, Do-si-Dos and Savannah Smiles — are $4 per box. A gluten-free cookie, Toffee-tastic, is $5.50 per box. A deluxe cookie, S’mores, is also $5.50 a box.
By participating in the cookie sale, girls learn five key life skills including decision-making, money management, goal setting, people skills, and business ethics. Girls use their earnings for camping, community service projects and other activities.