CBS 62speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. The""Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff" will air on Sunday, August 15, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 […]
WWJ Newsradio 950speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. The""Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff" will air on Sunday, August 15, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The Ticketspeaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. The""Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff" will air on Sunday, August 15, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. The""Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff" will air on Sunday, August 15, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American […]
Filed Under:Travis Wood

(97.1 The Ticket) Travis Wood’s finger survived to tell the tale. And he has the evidence to back it up.

Wood, the veteran left-hander signed by the Tigers this offseason, came close to losing his right index finger in a cross-bow accident last month. He was preparing his bow for a deer-hunting trip when a routine process went awry.

“When I went to put the arrow in, it just went off when it wasn’t supposed to. The string went through the finger. It was broken in two places and almost went all the way through,” Wood told reporters on Wednesday, via MLive.com.

His finger was left hanging by a thread and needed to be sewn back together. He still has a pin in the area of the procedure, which is red, swollen and altogether unpleasant.

Wood said the pin will be removed by the end of this week.

Immediately after the accident, he thought the top of his finger might need to be amputated. He even asked his doctor is this would facilitate a quicker recovery. His doctor went a different route.

“I got to keep all of it,” Wood said. “They had to go in and stitch it all the way out.”

In his first few days of spring training, Wood has needed someone to stand beside him while he pitches to receive the ball from the catcher. Once the pin comes out, he should be able to catch on his own.

The 31-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers in January. He began his career as a starter with the Reds before becoming a reliever with the Cubs. He was one of Chicago’s most bullpen reliable arms during its championship season in 2016.

Wood fell on hard times last year, pitching to a 6.80 ERA over 39 appearances with the Royals and the Padres.

He said he isn’t yet sure whether the Tigers will use him as a starter or a reliever. Either way, he’ll have 10 fingers at his disposal — and a few blessings to count.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen