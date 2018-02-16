CBS 62speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. The""Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff" will air on Sunday, August 15, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 […]
WWJ Newsradio 950speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. The""Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff" will air on Sunday, August 15, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The Ticketspeaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. The""Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff" will air on Sunday, August 15, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. The""Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff" will air on Sunday, August 15, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American […]
Filed Under:Michigan Matters

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson stunned Mayor Mike Duggan and others when he took his county out of negotiations to put a ballot measure before voters supporting regional transit.

img 0745 Michigan Matters” Spotlight: Regional Transit at a Cross Roads

Patterson appeared on “Michigan Matters” and talked about why he did so and what’s ahead in the regional transit conservation.

img 0734 Michigan Matters” Spotlight: Regional Transit at a Cross Roads

Patterson was joined by Susy Avery and Steve Tobocman, Co-Directors of the Michigan Political Leadership Program at MSU, as they appeared with host Carol Cain to talk about it and other issues.

img 0739 Michigan Matters” Spotlight: Regional Transit at a Cross Roads

Avery, who has held numerous jobs including chair of the Michigan Republican Party, talked about regional transit and how the conversation has changed.

They also talked about former Michigan Gov. John Engler who is now interim President at MSU after being appointed by the school’s board of trustees two weeks ago.

The school is still reeling from the Dr. Larry Nassar scandal involving hundreds of young female athletes he violated. He is serving life in prison for his crimes.

Avery, who worked with Engler, said he is the right person for the job.

“Here’s the secret to working with John Engler,” Avery said. “When you bring a problem to him you better have a solution.”

“He gets things done,” she added.

img 0741 Michigan Matters” Spotlight: Regional Transit at a Cross Roads

Avery and Tobocman also talked about MPLP, a nationally acclaimed program at MSU which train people for careers in politics.

The roundtable also discussed former Mass. Gov Mitt Romney and his campaign launched this week to run for U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch’s seat in  Utah.

Patterson and Avery, both Republicans, had interesting comments about Romney and statements he has made about President  Donald Trump. Romney was very critical of Trump when he ran for president.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 11:30 on CBS 62.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen