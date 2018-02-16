Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson stunned Mayor Mike Duggan and others when he took his county out of negotiations to put a ballot measure before voters supporting regional transit.

Patterson appeared on “Michigan Matters” and talked about why he did so and what’s ahead in the regional transit conservation.

Patterson was joined by Susy Avery and Steve Tobocman, Co-Directors of the Michigan Political Leadership Program at MSU, as they appeared with host Carol Cain to talk about it and other issues.

Avery, who has held numerous jobs including chair of the Michigan Republican Party, talked about regional transit and how the conversation has changed.

They also talked about former Michigan Gov. John Engler who is now interim President at MSU after being appointed by the school’s board of trustees two weeks ago.

The school is still reeling from the Dr. Larry Nassar scandal involving hundreds of young female athletes he violated. He is serving life in prison for his crimes.

Avery, who worked with Engler, said he is the right person for the job.

“Here’s the secret to working with John Engler,” Avery said. “When you bring a problem to him you better have a solution.”

“He gets things done,” she added.

Avery and Tobocman also talked about MPLP, a nationally acclaimed program at MSU which train people for careers in politics.

The roundtable also discussed former Mass. Gov Mitt Romney and his campaign launched this week to run for U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch’s seat in Utah.

Patterson and Avery, both Republicans, had interesting comments about Romney and statements he has made about President Donald Trump. Romney was very critical of Trump when he ran for president.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 11:30 on CBS 62.