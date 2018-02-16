ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 07: Michigan State Spartans head football coach Mark Dantonio prior to the start of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) Mark Dantonio is set to remain the football coach at Michigan State through at least 2024.

The school’s board of trustees approved Dantonio’s annual contract extension Friday morning. He signed a six-year contract in 2016 with the built-in condition that one year is added to it on an annual basis. Had the board not approved this year’s extension, Dantonio still would have been under contract through 2023.

Dantonio has come under scrutiny in the wake of an ESPN report published last month that described “a pattern of widespread denial, inaction and information suppression” in alleged incidents of sexual assault and violence against women involving members of Michigan State’s basketball program and the football program.

Dantonio adamantly denied that he has mishandled such allegations in the past.

“Any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false,” Dantonio said the day the ESPN report was published. “Every incident reported in that article was documented by either police or the Michigan State Title IX office. I have always worked with the proper authorities when dealing with cases of sexual assault.”

The board of trustees reportedly didn’t hesitate to approve Dantonio’s extension.

The 61-year-old has been the head coach at Michigan State since 2007. He has a record of 100-45.