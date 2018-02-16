CBS 62Art Van Elslander (credit: Identity PR) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Art Van Elslander (credit: Identity PR) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketArt Van Elslander (credit: Identity PR) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Art Van Elslander (credit: Identity PR) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko […]
Filed Under:Mark Dantonio
ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 07: Michigan State Spartans head football coach Mark Dantonio prior to the start of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) Mark Dantonio is set to remain the football coach at Michigan State through at least 2024.

The school’s board of trustees approved Dantonio’s annual contract extension Friday morning. He signed a six-year contract in 2016 with the built-in condition that one year is added to it on an annual basis. Had the board not approved this year’s extension, Dantonio still would have been under contract through 2023.

Dantonio has come under scrutiny in the wake of an ESPN report published last month that described “a pattern of widespread denial, inaction and information suppression” in alleged incidents of sexual assault and violence against women involving members of Michigan State’s basketball program and the football program.

Dantonio adamantly denied that he has mishandled such allegations in the past.

“Any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false,” Dantonio said the day the ESPN report was published. “Every incident reported in that article was documented by either police or the Michigan State Title IX office. I have always worked with the proper authorities when dealing with cases of sexual assault.”

The board of trustees reportedly didn’t hesitate to approve Dantonio’s extension.

The 61-year-old has been the head coach at Michigan State since 2007. He has a record of 100-45.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen