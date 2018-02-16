Migos Star Shines In Celebrity Game, Watson Does Double Duty
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:NBA

LOS ANGELES (AP/WWJ) — Quavo is known for dropping beats and delivering rhymes as one-third of Atlanta’s hip-hop trio Migos.

He can also make buckets on the basketball court.

Quavo was named MVP after scoring a game-high 19 points to lead Team Clippers to a 75-66 win over Team Lakers in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday.

When Migos members Offset and Takeoff arrived to take their courtside seats just before the start of the third quarter, Quavo had already piled up nine points, three rebounds and one assist. A former high school quarterback, he scored six of his team’s first 11 points.

Showcasing a smooth shot and ability to drive to the basket, Quavo finished 7 of 10 from the field. He also had five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

It’s been a good year for Quavo, with Migos’ new album “Culture II” debuting at No. 1. He was also on the sidelines for Georgia’s thrilling overtime win in the Rose Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff title game, and will be back in Southern California in April when Migos performs at the Coachella music festival.

In an event usually known for the antics of the Hollywood celebrities participating, the athletes instead took over to display some solid hoops.

Andre De Grasse, the Canadian sprinter who won a silver medal in the 200 meters and bronze in the 100 at the Rio Olympics in 2016, had 17 points and six rebounds for Team Clippers.

TV host Rachel DeMita, a McDonald’s All-American who played at Old Dominion, led Team Lakers with 17 points. Former NBA player Nate Robinson added 14 points, and boxer Terence Crawford had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Actor Jamie Foxx engaged in some pregame trash talk towards WNBA star Candace Parker, but the showdown never materialized. He played 8:20 and did not score.

Singer/song writer Justin Bieber wasn’t able to duplicate his MVP performance from the 2011 celebrity game, finishing with four points and two rebounds. Bieber certainly fared much better than he did in last year’s NHL All-Star celebrity game in Los Angeles, when he was memorably checked into the boards by Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger.

But the game’s most interesting athlete had to be golfer Bubba Watson.

He shot a 1-under 70 in the second round of the Genesis Open at Riviera before making his way to the LA Convention Center to play for Team Clippers. Watson is tied for seventh place at 4-under, three shots behind leaders Patrick Cantlay, Graeme McDowell and Sam Saunders.

Watson said before the game that he got some grief from his fellow golfers about taking up a second sport while in contention.

“When you have a chance to win like that, why would you still want to come over here? Cause life is short,” said Watson, who had two points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. “Life is fun, man, and so I want to be here.”

Watson is near the top of the leaderboard on the links, but was struggling just a bit on the hardwood.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen