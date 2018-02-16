Listen Friday, February 23rd for your chance to win tickets to see your favorite superstars live in action for the first Monday Night RAW at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. Click here for official contest rules.
The roster will feature a massive eight Tag Team match with Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, Free Agent John Cena, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, Kane and The Bar-Cesaro and Sheamus. The roster also includes, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, Matt Hardy, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks and more. Card is subject to change.
For current event card, CLICK HERE.