(Credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Fish for free this weekend in Michigan.

Anyone fishing Saturday or Sunday won’t need a license, although other rules still will be in effect, such as fish size and the number of fish to keep. The Department of Natural Resources says admission is free at state parks and recreation areas.

In the Upper Peninsula, the Wakefield fire department in Gogebic (Go-GEY’-bic) County is holding an ice fishing contest Saturday. In Michigan’s Thumb, there will be an ice fishing contest Saturday and Sunday during Caseville’s annual shanty days festival in Huron County.

Seven Lakes State Park in Oakland County will have fishing equipment available during a fishing derby Saturday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen