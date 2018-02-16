CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – Fiat-Chrysler is recalling more than 180,000 Ram pickup trucks because of a parking brake issue.

The recall involves certain 2016 through 2018 Rams equipped with steering-column gear-shifters, which can under certain circumstances be accidentally shifted out of park. If the parking brake isn’t set, that can lead to the vehicle rolling away.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Fiat Chrysler says the brake issue happens when the vehicle’s Brake Transmission Shift Interlock overheats. If overheating occurs, a vehicle’s shifter can be repositioned without brake-pedal application, or the presence of a key in the ignition.

The recall is limited to vehicles equipped with gear-shifters on their steering columns. Affected are certain 2017-2018 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups, and certain 2017-2018 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs; 2016-2017 Ram 3500 chassis cabs with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of less than 10,000 lbs. Certain 2017-2018 Ram 1500 pickups are also included in the campaign, but heavy-duty trucks represent the majority of affected vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler recalled about 1.8 million 2010-2017 Ram trucks last December for the same problem, after reports of at least seven injuries possibly related to the trucks shifting out of park and rolling away.

Customers will be advised when they may schedule service. Those with questions or concerns may call the FCA US Recall Information Center at (866)-220-6747.

