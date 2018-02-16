St. Bonaventure Upsets Rhode Island

March 4, 2015: The St. Bonaventure team huddles up at the start of the second half during an Atlantic 10 Conference basketball game between the St. Bonaventure Bonnies and the Saint Louis University Billikens at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. St. Bonaventure won 64-48. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)

(AP/WWJ) – Matt Mobley scored 26 points and grabbed a key rebound with 4.2 seconds left, and St. Bonaventure beat Rhode Island 77-74 to snap the 16th-ranked Rams’ 16-game winning streak on Friday night. Rhode Island is the 10th AP Top 25 team to lose this week.

LaDarien Griffin scored 10 of the Bonnies’ last 14 points over the final six minutes in rallying them back from a 67-61 deficit — St. Bonaventure’s largest of the game. The Bonnies (20-6, 10-4 Atlantic 10) won their eighth straight and stayed in the hunt for the regular-season conference title, as well as a potential at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Griffin slipped free for a dunk with 23 seconds remaining that gave the Bonnies the lead and sent the Reilly Center into a frenzy.

Jared Terrell led the Rams with 23 points, but missed a potential go-ahead layup with 4.8 seconds left. Down 75-74, Terrell’s shot banked off the backboard and off the front of the rim and out. Mobley came down with the rebound and was fouled.

The Rams (21-3, 13-1 A-10) had not lost since dropping a 68-64 decision at Alabama on Dec. 6. Rhode Island’s winning streak was the longest in the nation. The Rams also had one of the longest conference-game winning streaks:

