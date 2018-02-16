(WWJ) Paint the fence and sand the floor, because The Karate Kid is making a comeback.

The best part: It’s not another reboot.

Both Ralph Macchio and William Zabka will reprise their iconic roles in a upcoming series titled “Cobra Kai” — which will air exclusively on YouTube’s subscription-based streaming service, YouTube Red.

The description on IMDB is as follows: “Set thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the series focuses on Johnny Lawrence reopening the Cobra Kai dojo, which causes his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso to be reignited.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, since we last saw LaRusso he’s been living a wonderful life as a successful car salesman and family man, while struggling to guide himself without his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.

A teaser trailer that dropped Thursday shows the nemeses meeting face to face in the Cobra Kai dojo: “Johnny, you and I… This… we’re not done,” LaRusso says.

The show will air 10 half-hour episodes penned by “Hot Tub Time Machine” scribe Josh Heald and “Harold & Kumar” writers Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. So, chances are this will strike a mode comedic tone than the 1980-90s movie trilogy. Will Smith’s Sony Pictures Television Studios-based Overbook Entertainment will executive produce. Other stars expected to appear include Xolo Maridueña, Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan, Robby Keene and guest-star ed Asner, EW reported.

Sorely missed by fans will be sage sensei Kesuke Miyagi, portrayed by Noriyuki Morita, who passed away in 2005.

“Cobra Kai” is planned to launch in 2018, although a an exact premiere date has not been announced.