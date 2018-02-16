By LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Actress Danai Gurira says the representation of women in “Black Panther” is important for young girls to see.
The film features a number of powerful female leads, including Gurira as the head of a special forces unit, Lupita Nyong’o as a spy, Angela Bassett as the Queen Mother and newcomer Letitia Wright as a scientist and inventor.
Gurira says when she was a kid those images were not depicted in film or television. She thinks young children will be inspired by what they see in the film.
“Black Panther” is now playing nationwide.
