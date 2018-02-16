CBS 62speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. The""Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff" will air on Sunday, August 15, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 […]
By LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Actress Danai Gurira says the representation of women in “Black Panther” is important for young girls to see.

The film features a number of powerful female leads, including Gurira as the head of a special forces unit, Lupita Nyong’o as a spy, Angela Bassett as the Queen Mother and newcomer Letitia Wright as a scientist and inventor.

Gurira says when she was a kid those images were not depicted in film or television. She thinks young children will be inspired by what they see in the film.

“Black Panther” is now playing nationwide.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

