VIDEO: 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Mexico

(WWJ) – A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the southern part of Mexico Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit in the state of Oaxaca, south of Mexico City. Video on social media showed buildings swaying from the tremors.

Breaking: Large tremors following magnitude 7.5 earthquake in South Mexico pic.twitter.com/rZO5uYJcP1 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) February 17, 2018

DEVELOPING: Buildings shake in Mexico City after magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits southwestern Mexico pic.twitter.com/DeBfm2rDlv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 17, 2018

The earthquake was first measured as a 7.5-magnitude but later lowered to a 7.2-magnitude by the USGS.

The epicenter was found near the town of Santiago Ixtayutla, close to the Pacific Ocean but tremors were felt in Mexico City more than 400 miles away. There is no threat of a tsunami, according to a report from tsunami.gov.

This earthquake comes about five months after the country dealt with two quakes in a 12-day span in September. Those two earthquakes left hundreds of people dead and countless buildings leveled.

There are no reports on deaths or damages at this point.