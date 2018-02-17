DETROIT (WWJ) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s partially clothed, burned body was discovered on Detroit’s east side.
Police say they were called to a home on Evanston Street, near I-94 and Conner Street, just before 7 a.m. Saturday.
Inside the home, officers discovered the body of a burned woman. She was wearing no clothes from the waist down.
A cause of death hasn’t been released.
Investigators are now searching for a suspect, although a description is not available at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
