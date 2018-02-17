CBS 62(photo: dreamstime) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
MOUNT PLEASANT (WWJ/AP) – Central Michigan University is extending in-state tuition rates to students from across the country.

The move this week by the Mount Pleasant school’s Board of Trustees applies to undergraduate, graduate and doctoral rates for all U.S. residents.

The university says the move will increase its ability to recruit beyond state borders, mirroring its single-rate approach for online and satellite-location programs.

Steven Johnson, vice president for Enrollment and Student Service, says in a statement that all but about 15 percent of out-of-state students already receive the President’s Award, a scholarship that applies in-state tuition rates to qualified applicants.

The estimated cost for a year of undergraduate studies, with 30 credit hours, plus room and board, books and supplies, travel and other miscellaneous costs, is just over $24,000.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

