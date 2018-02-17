CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Raymond Durham (police handout)

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A Detroit man will continue to get mental health treatment after being found incompetent to stand trial in the slaying of a Wayne State University police officer.

Man Charged In Wayne State Officers Murder Found Incompetent For Trial Again

Detroit 36th District Court Judge Kenneth King made the ruling Wednesday following an independent evaluation for 61-year-old Raymond Durham that was requested by prosecutors. Durham’s lawyer had said she wasn’t able to effectively communicate with her client.

The most recent evaluation came after Durham was found incompetent to stand trial in November for the 2016 slaying of 29-year-old Wayne State University Sgt. Collin Rose and a separate shooting of two Detroit officers in March 2017. A competency review hearing is May 14.

Durham is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Rose and attempted murder in the other shooting.

Officer Collin Rose (Credit: WSUPD)

Officer Collin Rose (Credit: WSUPD)

Rose, 29, was shot in the head while attempting to stop Durham near Wayne State’s campus. The five-year veteran of the department, who worked in the canine unit, had just radioed to say he was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from cars and SUVs when he was killed. DNA found on a flashlight collected by investigators at the murder scene matches Durham, police said.

Durham is also accused of shooting two Detroit police officers March 15 near Ash and Tillman on Detroit’s southwest side. One officer was shot in the neck; the other in the ankle, and body armor stopped two bullets to the chest. Durham was brought into custody after a two-hour manhunt that night and taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds he sustained when police returned fire.

Durham is facing multiple charges including first degree premeditated murder, murder of a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony firearm. He faces mandatory life in prison without parole if convicted as charged.

