DETROIT (WWJ) – Do you recognize this man? Detroit police have released a sketch of a suspect who was part of a group that followed and attacked a 61-year-old man back in December.

The attack happened around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 in the area of East Vernor and Holcomb on the city’s east side.

sketch updated Recognize This Man? Sketch Released Of Armed Robbery Suspect

Suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Detroit on Dec. 29, 2017 (police handout)

The victim told police he was walking across the intersection when he realized three men were following closely behind him. The victim took off running, police said, but the suspects caught up with him and demanded his items. The victim refused and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, one of the suspects produced a handgun and assaulted the victim. The remaining suspects took his money and bag of items he was carrying, according to police. All three suspects then fled on foot, east on East Vernor.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion, 25- to 30-years old, 6’2” to 6’3” tall and about 200 lbs. with a slim build, black hair and mustache. He was wearing a beige skull cap with a white Detroit “D” on the front, a beige Carhartt waist-length coat and brown Timberland-style boots.

The other two suspects are described only as black males.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any other information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5740. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

