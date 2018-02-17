CBS 62(photo: dreamstime) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – A Southfield man who sold a teenager drugs, leading to a fatal overdose, will spend four years in prison.

Charles Stevens, 25, was sentenced Tuesday for distributing hydrocodone pills to the 18-year-old Franklin teen, who died as a result.

The investigation showed over the course of a day, the victim, who was attending high school graduation parties for fellow classmates, purchased as many as 50 hydrocodone pills, an opioid painkiller, from Stevens. He was found unresponsive by his family and died that same day.

Toxicology results revealed the victim, who was not named, had five times the lethal limit of hydrocodone in his system.

Prosecutors say Stevens exclusively distributed the hydrocodone pills to the victim the day he died.

Stevens was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

