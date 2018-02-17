CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:pistons

LOS ANGELES (WWJ) – Pistons center Andre Drummond did what many felt would keep him from succeeding in the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Taco Bell Skills Competition — he made a three-pointer.

But it was for naught, as the shot came a second after Chicago Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen nailed a three of his own to win the first-round matchup on the “Bigs” side of the bracket.

Drummond got hung up on the chest-passing section of the challenge his first time down the court. Despite quickly making his layup, Drummond couldn’t catch up to the Finnish rookie.

The three-pointer came as a surprise, though, as Drummond has attempted just 25 three-pointers in his career, making just five of them. Many fans on social media did not expect Drummond to be able to knock down the long-ball.

Drummond might have jumped out to a little bit of a head-start:

Drummond was unable to do the one thing he said he needed to do:

