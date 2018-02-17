LOS ANGELES (WWJ) – Pistons center Andre Drummond did what many felt would keep him from succeeding in the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Taco Bell Skills Competition — he made a three-pointer.
But it was for naught, as the shot came a second after Chicago Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen nailed a three of his own to win the first-round matchup on the “Bigs” side of the bracket.
Drummond got hung up on the chest-passing section of the challenge his first time down the court. Despite quickly making his layup, Drummond couldn’t catch up to the Finnish rookie.
The three-pointer came as a surprise, though, as Drummond has attempted just 25 three-pointers in his career, making just five of them. Many fans on social media did not expect Drummond to be able to knock down the long-ball.
