LOS ANGELES (WWJ) – Pistons center Andre Drummond did what many felt would keep him from succeeding in the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Taco Bell Skills Competition — he made a three-pointer.

But it was for naught, as the shot came a second after Chicago Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen nailed a three of his own to win the first-round matchup on the “Bigs” side of the bracket.

Drummond got hung up on the chest-passing section of the challenge his first time down the court. Despite quickly making his layup, Drummond couldn’t catch up to the Finnish rookie.

The three-pointer came as a surprise, though, as Drummond has attempted just 25 three-pointers in his career, making just five of them. Many fans on social media did not expect Drummond to be able to knock down the long-ball.

Why is Andre Drummond doing the Skills comp it might actually take him an hour to hit a 3 #NBAAllStar — Shelfy (@RealShelfy) February 18, 2018

Andre Drummond gonna be sitting there trying to hit a jump shot all night lmao — Forever NBA™ 🇨🇦 (@_ForeverNBA) February 18, 2018

Drummond might have jumped out to a little bit of a head-start:

Andre Drummond miiiiiiiight have gotten a little head start but it doesn't matter. Lauri Markkanen ends his night early pic.twitter.com/vJorCIfeqT — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 18, 2018

Drummond was unable to do the one thing he said he needed to do: