CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Flint man who authorities say kidnapped another man and threatened to kill his family over a $500 outstanding drug debt has been sentenced to federal prison.

James Elbert III was sentenced this week to 21 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of kidnapping and felon in possession of ammunition. The 29-year-old had been facing a life sentence.

Because of his prior record, Elbert was designated as an armed career criminal and a career offender, which subjected him to a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 15 years in prison. He was also sentenced to three years of federal supervised release following his term of incarceration.

According to court documents, Elbert, a drug dealer, traveled from Arkansas to Michigan in March 2017 to collect a $500 drug debt from a 58-year-old man. Elbert and co-defendant Steven Bridges, who were both armed with firearms, kidnapped the victim from a Flint Township apartment complex, tied him up, placed a plastic bag over his head, and transported him to a vacant house in Flint, prosecutors said.

Once at the vacant house, Elbert and Bridges took the victim to the basement where they tied him to a chair and placed a gag in his mouth, which they secured by wrapping tape around his head and neck, according to court documents. During the kidnapping, prosecutors say Elbert made telephone calls to the victim’s family threatening to kill to the victim if his debt was not paid.

Officers with the Flint Township Police Department ultimately learned of the victim’s location and rescued him before he was subjected to further harm. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was later released in good condition.

Bridges, who previously pleaded guilty to kidnapping and brandishing a firearm, is expected to be sentenced February 26. He faces at least 7 years and up to life in prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen