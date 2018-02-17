Killer Identified In Keego Harbor Murder/Suicide
Filed Under:Keego harbor
(Photo: Jon Hewett/WWJ)

(WWJ) – Keego Harbor police have confirmed the killer in a murder-suicide that took place Friday.

Police determined that 45-year-old Lauren Stuart shot her 47-year-old husband Daniel, their 27-year-old son Steven and 24-year-old daughter Bethany, before turning the gun on herself. The shooter’s motive is still unknown and the case remains under investigation.

According to Keego Harbor police, officers responding to a home in the 2300 block of Cass Lake Road to do a welfare check just after 8 a.m. Friday were met by a relative who was concerned about the residents.

When officers entered the house, they found four people dead and announced they believed it was a family murder-suicide, before confirming it later.

Before details were released about the family on Saturday, neighbors told WWJ’s Jon Hewett the family consisted of a married couple and two adult children in their 20s. One neighbor said he knew the young woman, now confirmed to be the 24-year-old Bethany.

“I’m just…I’m speechless right now; I don’t really know what tel tell you or say to you,” the man, who gave only the first name Michael said. ” I’m just in utter…I don’t know what to say. I’m baffled by the situation.”

