Memorial Held In Detroit For Motown Legend Dennis Edwards

DETROIT (WWJ) – Hundreds gathered for a memorial today in Detroit for Motown legend Dennis Edwards.

The former singer of the Temptations died back on February 1st in Chicago. The remembrance was hosted by the Little Rock Baptist Church on Woodward and many fellow Motown singers and producers attended.

At a Detroit memorial for Dennis Edwards of The Temptations, his son Bernard sings, and his family and fans remember him. Photo gallery https://t.co/VCENnqxFP5 via @detroitnews — Susan Whitall (@swhitall) February 18, 2018

Edwards passed just 2 days before his 75th birthday. His death is currently under investigation by Chicago police and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.

Edwards won 7 Grammy’s, had several gold and silver records, and received a lifetime achievement award. He joined the Temptations in 1968 and was was featured on such hits as “Cloud Nine” and “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone.”