HOLLY (WWJ) – Want to do some fishing? It’s a free fishing weekend in Michigan.

A license won’t be required on Saturday and Sunday, but all other fishing regulations still apply.

While many individuals and families will bundle up and head out to fish for free on their own, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources points out that there are many events organized throughout the state to get you started, too.

Seven Lakes State Park in Oakland County will have fishing equipment available during a fishing derby Saturday. Lake St. Clair Metropark is also hosting a youth ice fishing derby on Saturday.

In Michigan’s Thumb, there will be an ice fishing contest Saturday and Sunday during Caseville’s annual shanty days festival in Huron County. And in the Upper Peninsula, the Wakefield fire department in Gogebic County is holding an ice fishing contest.

A full list of these events can be found online at michigan.gov/freefishing.

In addition to Free Fishing Weekend, the DNR will waive the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks and recreation areas.