DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities are hoping the public can help locate a 28 year-old Detroit woman who has been missing for ten days and needs medication.
Cordia Taylor was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 in the area of West Grand Blvd and 14th Street on the west side. She is believed to still be in the Detroit area, according to police.
Taylor is described as an African-American female, approximately 5’6″ tall and 320 lbs. with short, twisted braids. She was last seen wearing a black coat, gray sweater, blue jeans, black shoes and a black and gray hat.
Anyone who sees Taylor or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5300.