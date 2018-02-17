Skills Challenge Participant Drummond Not A Fan Of All-Star Selection Process
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:pistons

LOS ANGELES (AP/WWJ) — Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond isn’t a fan of the NBA All-Star Game selection process.

Drummond, who made it as an injury replacement for Washington Wizards guard John Wall, didn’t hold back when he was asked at media day Saturday why he wasn’t picked earlier.

“I wouldn’t say it bothered me. It was more like I wasn’t even surprised because everyone knows how the NBA is. It’s all about politics and popularity votes,” Drummond said. “It is what it is, but for me I know I worked hard to get to be an All-Star. But that’s the way it works”.

Starters were determined by a mix of fan, player and media voting. The reserves are selected by the coaches, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver chose injury replacements. Drummond says it’s an honor to replace Wall and sent his best wishes following knee surgery, but added that the All-Star selection process favors “whoever’s hot at the time.”

Drummond will be participating in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge on NBA All-Star Saturday Night. The previously guard-heavy competition features dribbling and passing skills, but big men Kristaps Porzingis and Karl-Anthony Towns have won it each of the last two years.

The Skills Challenge is set to begin Saturday’s festivities at 8 p.m. on TNT, followed by the JBL Three-Point Contest and Verizon Slam Dunk Contest. The All-Star Game tips off at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen