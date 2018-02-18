CBS 62(Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast […]
PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a body has been found in a home that caught fire near Port Huron in St. Clair County.

Sheriff’s officials say first responders from several departments were called to the Saturday night blaze on Range Road, the boundary between Kimball and Port Huron townships. They forced their way into the home but couldn’t immediately find anybody because of the smoke and flames.

Officials say they later found the body of the homeowner. They aren’t releasing the person’s name until relatives are notified.

The sheriff’s department is investigating.

 

