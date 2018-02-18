DETROIT (WWJ) – Michigan State Police sending an alert on Twitter for drivers along the I-75 corridor between Troy and Detroit.
Authorities say they’ve received several reports of cars being hit by “projectiles” as drivers were making their way along the freeway Sunday afternoon. Police are examining the cars but say it’s too early to determined what has occurred but it does not appear these projectiles are road debris.
They ask any driver that has been struck and not yet reported it to please contact MSP immediately.
