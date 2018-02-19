DANBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the death of a 29-year old man whose body was found lying on a road in central Michigan.
Grand Rapids station WOOD-TV reports that deputies found Nicholas Hoppes’ body about 4:30 a.m. Monday, in the northbound lanes of Charlotte Highway.
The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office characterized the death of Hoppes, of Portland, as “suspicious.”
Authorities say it’s unclear if Hoppes was killed in a crash, or by some other means.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s office.
