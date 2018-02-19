DETROIT (WWJ) – Former WWJ reporter and anchor Cliff Russell has died. Russell worked at WWJ in the mid-80s until 1994 when he became Detroit’s first African American press secretary to the mayor. He was appointed to the position by former Mayor Dennis Archer. Russell was 61.

Family members say he had a medical emergency in Chicago.

Russell lived an extraordinarily big life serving most recently as the voice of Detroit Mercy men’s basketball.

Cliff has also worked as a full-time lecturer at Wayne State University and a political analyst. In his college days he played basketball at WSU and is in the Wayne State University Athletic Hall of Fame.

In December 2002, Cliff Russell was named Senior Director of Communications for the Detroit Tigers, the first African-American to hold the position in Major League Baseball history.

He had a wife and three sons, three daughters, two step-sons and seven grandchildren.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 and [LISTEN LIVE] for more on this story. .