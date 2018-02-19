CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

DETROIT (WWJ) – While the TV generation may think that Presidents’ Day is all about a good sale — it’s really a day to connect with our history and the leaders who held the nation’s highest office.

Today’s national holiday — held on the third Monday in February – celebrates the country’s history and the men who held the presidential office. Western Michigan University history professor James Cousins says that Presidents’ Day was originally a celebration of George Washington’s birthday — and that Americans were just beginning to learn about democracy during his time in office.

“Not many people really knew what the Revolution was supposed to be about; was it for the rich or the poor or urban or rural or what part of the country it was for? Was it states or for a union. But they focused, as a country, in George Washington and he really became a stand-in for the noblest ideals,” said Cousins.

He says Washington’s life was filled with contractions; he loved his mother and hated his mother and loved his wife yet cheated on his wife. He was known as both a great and terrible general and a “there’s a lot of evidence to support competing opinions of him.”

On the role and legacy of President Abraham Lincoln, Cousins says, “He was the soul of forbearance, in so many ways, just his patience and his ability to really want to understand other points of view – and that really stands out as a model. I think we can all take something from that.”

Washington’s birthday is actually on February 22. In 1971 the federal holiday was shifted to the third Monday in February by the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen