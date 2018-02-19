DETROIT (WWJ) – If you do much driving, it’s not news to you that we have a pothole problem in Michigan. MDOT’s pothole hotline is ringing off the hook according to Diane Cross.

Among the worst areas? A long stretch on I-696 between Oakland and Macomb counties.

“Drivers truly have got to drive defensively,” says Cross. “You need both eyes looking through the windshield in case there is something up ahead – in front of you in the road or the person in front of you had to stop suddenly because of something. Also, should you hit something, you can control your vehicle much better if you are paying attention.”

She says the weather has played a decisive role in their attack on pothole coverage.

“The freeze-thaw has just destroyed the road before we could begin our construction projects. Had it stayed cold, where we would have had the ice in the cracks in the roadway — therefore — kind of supporting it. The fact that all that ice is melting … in so many locations where water got in … there’s no support underneath the surface where you are driving. So they are just popping up.”

To report a pothole in Michigan you can call 1-888-296-4546.