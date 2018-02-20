CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
TROY (WWJ) – Residents in a Troy neighborhood have been evacuated after a gunman fired multiple shots, prompting a police standoff.

The situation unfolded around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday at a home along Brooklawn Drive near Big Beaver and Adams roads, not far from Somerset Mall.

“He’s fired about a dozen shots from the house,” said Troy Police Captain Bob Redmond. “It’s been a little while since he has fired. Hopefully he is stopping, but we can’t say that anybody’s safe because you never know which way the bullet’s going to go.”

It’s not clear what led the suspect, a 30-year-old man armed with a handgun, to fire shots. No injuries have been reported.

“We are in contact with him sporadically,” said Redmond. “His parents have fled the home. We have them, we’re talking with them and we’re trying to work out, to get him to calm down and to come on out.”

Nearby residents have been evacuated as a precaution.

“We are in the middle of a subdivision,” said Redmond. “We are putting residents that have basements in their basements if they want to seek shelter in place and we are evacuating those that have no basements or no protection.”

The scene remains active with negotiations ongoing. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

“Hopefully it will work out fine and we’ll get this cleared out as fast as we can,” said Redmond. “We’ll see what happens.”

