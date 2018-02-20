CBS 62A golden eagle undergoes surgery at a Michigan raptor center. (Photo by Ken Scott Photography, Courtesy Wings of Wonder) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of […]
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 19: Deiondre' Hall #32 of the Chicago Bears reacts after breaking up a pass in the endzone against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Soldier Field on September 19, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A Chicago Bears defensive back pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors stemming from a fracas at a bar in northeast Iowa.

Deiondre’ Hall and Green Bay Packers defensive back Makinton Dorleant were arrested March 26 last year outside Sharkey’s Funhouse in Cedar Falls. A Black Hawk County court document said Hall didn’t respond to police instructions and spit in officers’ faces. Dorleant was detained after he approached officers in a threatening manner following Hall’s arrest, police said.

Hall entered written pleas Feb. 9 to charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, the documents said. A charge of interference was dropped in exchange for his plea. The 23-year-old was sentenced to six months of probation on a deferred judgment. That will allow his conviction to be removed from court records if he successfully completes the terms of his probation.

The records said Dorleant, 25, was given a year of probation and granted a deferred judgment at his sentencing last May on the same charges. The Packers cut him in April after he failed a physical.

Both men played college football in Cedar Falls at Northern Iowa.

