SHELBY TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities say the search for a missing person has come to a tragic end after a body was located in an Oakland County gravel pit.
The discovery was made Tuesday morning in the area of Auburn and Dequindre roads in Shelby Township.
Police say the body has been identified and the person was reported missing from Rochester Hills. Police did not indicate whether the person is male or female.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. There are no signs of trauma, according to police, and foul play is not suspected.
Shelby Township Police and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation.
